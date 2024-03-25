Why Ewan McGregor Had To Use An Intimacy Coordinator For Sex Scenes With His Wife

Filming nude scenes can be quite the obstacle for a multitude of reasons. Because of this, a relatively new group of experts known as intimacy coordinators has risen to help movie and TV sets handle such matters in the best possible fashion, and to ensure that everything happens with the full consent of the people involved. If you ask Ewan McGregor, this is a noble endeavor — even when the actors involved are actually married in real life, like he and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

McGregor stars in the Paramount+ show "A Gentleman in Moscow" as Count Rostov, and Winstead plays actress Anna Urbanova. While it's easy to assume that a setup like this would make the intimacy element fairly simple during their scenes together, McGregor noted in an interview with the Radio Times that they nevertheless used an intimacy coordinator — because filming without one simply wasn't an option.

"It's still necessary, because it's also about the crew, and it's odd to be naked in front of people, it's odd to be intimate in front of the camera," he said. "If you were doing a dance scene, you'd have a choreographer. It's an important part of the work now because it's somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle."