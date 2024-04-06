The Avengers Has Been Recast In A Wild New Marvel Teaser Created By AI

Artificial intelligence has a solid idea of what "The Avengers" could have looked like if Marvel Studios made different casting decisions. While there are major changes coming to the MCU, the franchise likely won't be switching up its effective casting strategy. The studio has done an exceptional job of turning A-listers and rising stars into some of the most iconic superheroes of all time. After all, it's hard to imagine Iron Man or Captain America without Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' towering performances. But what if Marvel had gone in some other creative direction?

Thanks to the power of AI, TikTok user fan01.marver.entertainm has boldly recast "The Avengers" with icons from the '90s, painting a different hypothetical landscape for the MCU.

The fan concept video is filled with heavy hitters, with Tom Cruise replacing Downey Jr. as Iron Man. While the description dubs this concept as "The '90s Avengers," all the actors are depicted as they are now in the 2020s. Cruise didn't play Iron Man in the MCU, though he did flirt with the idea of stepping into Tony Stark's shoes in the '90s. Replacing Evans as Captain America is Brad Pitt, who cameoed as the Vanisher in "Deadpool 2." A surprising but totally perfect casting choice is action juggernaut Dolph Lundgren starring as Thor. While Chris Hemsworth is brilliant as the God of Thunder, one can't help but imagine just how epic it would have been to see the Swedish powerhouse wielding Mjolnir in his prime.