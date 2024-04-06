The Avengers Has Been Recast In A Wild New Marvel Teaser Created By AI
Artificial intelligence has a solid idea of what "The Avengers" could have looked like if Marvel Studios made different casting decisions. While there are major changes coming to the MCU, the franchise likely won't be switching up its effective casting strategy. The studio has done an exceptional job of turning A-listers and rising stars into some of the most iconic superheroes of all time. After all, it's hard to imagine Iron Man or Captain America without Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' towering performances. But what if Marvel had gone in some other creative direction?
Thanks to the power of AI, TikTok user fan01.marver.entertainm has boldly recast "The Avengers" with icons from the '90s, painting a different hypothetical landscape for the MCU.
@fan01.marver.entertainm
The 90's AVENGERS – Teaser Trailer | Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp | Al Concept#liveforthechallenge #theanh28 #90s
The fan concept video is filled with heavy hitters, with Tom Cruise replacing Downey Jr. as Iron Man. While the description dubs this concept as "The '90s Avengers," all the actors are depicted as they are now in the 2020s. Cruise didn't play Iron Man in the MCU, though he did flirt with the idea of stepping into Tony Stark's shoes in the '90s. Replacing Evans as Captain America is Brad Pitt, who cameoed as the Vanisher in "Deadpool 2." A surprising but totally perfect casting choice is action juggernaut Dolph Lundgren starring as Thor. While Chris Hemsworth is brilliant as the God of Thunder, one can't help but imagine just how epic it would have been to see the Swedish powerhouse wielding Mjolnir in his prime.
The '90s Marvel concept recasts existing Marvel stars
One of the most intriguing decisions made in the "Avengers" recasting video is Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man. When it came time for Sony Pictures to bring the webhead to life, the "Titanic" star was initially offered the role but he decided to pass. An interesting choice is to bring Ben Stiller into the Marvel universe as Ant-Man. One of the funniest characters in the franchise, Stiller could have easily thrived as Marvel's greatest tiniest superhero.
A picture-perfect casting is Denzel Washington as T'Challa. In his 60s, Washington is too old for the role now, but he definitely would have made a great Black Panther if the character was introduced decades ago. A decision that we can't ignore is Jim Carrey starring as Loki, the God of Mischief. While Tom Hiddleston plays the character to perfection, Carrey as Loki is definitely a Multiversal threat.
What's interesting about this AI Marvel concept is how actors currently in the MCU are recast. The most prominent is Angelina Jolie replacing Scarlett Johansson as the franchise's Black Widow. Jolie joined the MCU with 2021's "Eternals" as Thena. While "Eternals 2" looks dead at Marvel Studios, Jolie will hopefully get the opportunity to play Thena once again. Charlize Theron, who briefly debuted as Clea in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is seen replacing Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays the former Wasp in the "Ant-Man" films, is recast as Evangeline Lilly's Wasp ... which is simply brilliant.