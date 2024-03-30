One Of Chance Perdomo's Last Instagram Posts With His Motorcycle Is Truly Heartbreaking

Due to the nature of his death, 27-year-old Chance Perdomo's last Instagram post is particularly heart-wrenching.

Alongside a few selfies, Perdomo posted a photo of a motorcycle on March 17 — 13 days before his passing — with the caption "Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad." News broke on March 30 that the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V" star died after a motorcycle accident, making this specific post deeply upsetting in the aftermath of his passing. As of press time, Looper cannot confirm whether or not the exact motorcycle pictured in Perdomo's post is the one that he was riding at the time of his death.

The world was shocked to learn of Perdomo's sudden and unexpected death, particularly due to the actor's young age — and it's particularly tragic to know that he loved riding so much, based on this Instagram post. In a statement obtained by several others, including Deadline, the Perdomo family said, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."