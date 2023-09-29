Gen V Proves Amazon's The Boys Universe Soars Above Its Overrated Source Material
The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and child abuse.
"Gen V" is here, with Amazon's "The Boys" spin-off promising that a new generation of heroes will each try to reach the top of the ladder in their uber-competitive universe. And this spin-off only furthers a positive trend of ignoring the source material — that is, the "The Boys" comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – outside of the core concepts and archetypes it inspired.
"The Boys" has become one of the biggest hits on Amazon Prime, with the superhero series gaining both critical and audience acclaim for its sharp satire of the genre. However, while the live-action series shows a terrifying vision of self-centered superpowered heroes punctuated with class commentary and character development, the comic book just doesn't carry the same punch. Instead, the comic's spoofing of the superhero genre is largely offensive and disgusting, highlighting Ennis' distaste for capes and cowls by making them as unlikable and depraved as possible, but without any sense of greater meaning.
The show's drama, character work, and storylines so significantly outpace its comic counterpart, in fact, that the best part about "Gen V" might be that it's a sign of how much Amazon's "The Boys" has outgrown its puerile predecessor, which bodes well for the Amazon franchise's future.
Why Garth Ennis' The Boys comics aren't quite what they're cracked up to be
On the surface, the idea of Garth Ennis satirizing superhero comics sounds intriguing, but the edgelord tendencies underlining the comic book version of "The Boys" shatter any emotional impact the story holds.
Ennis' satire is minimal, at best. His commentary doesn't extend much further than "superheroes are bad, here's them doing horrible things with little repercussions." And while Ennis doesn't endorse outright homophobia, sexual assault, misogyny, or hyper-violence, his rampant use of these things in "The Boys" isn't justified by the storyline. While other satirical superhero comics like "Kick-Ass" and "Deadpool" have pushed the envelope when it comes to darker storylines, they had a clear purpose in doing so. "The Boys" never evolves past its basic premise, meaning each issue is a slog to get through.
The Seven are sex-hungry, power-tripping heroes with little redemptive qualities. Whenever a good character shows up, they are usually tortured or something bad happens to them. It seems like a requirement that if you're a female character in the comic, you will be unclothed at some point. Eventually, most female characters become sexual assaulted at the hands of power-tripping superheroes. It's tough to read.
Frankly, there's not much to enjoy in "The Boys" comic book series besides the artwork from Darick Robertson, and it's remarkable that "The Boys" TV series has managed to turn a shoddy superhero story into something with much more depth than it has any right to have.
Garth Ennis adaptations tend to be better than Garth Ennis comics
"The Boys" isn't the first time Garth Ennis' work has been translated from the comics to the small screen, or the first time that said adaptation fixed the obnoxious source material. Case in point? Season 2 of "Daredevil."
While many moments of "Daredevil" still earn acclaim, a major highlight is the philosophical battle on the rooftop between Matt Murdock and the Punisher, when the latter has tied up the former in chains. Both characters are given ample room and respect to voice their arguments on the right (or lack of a right) to take life, the effectiveness of their methods, and whether the Punisher is justified. The scene brilliantly shows the flaws and strengths of each character's mindset. Frankly, it's one of the all-time most impactful scenes of the MCU.
The comic book issue that inspired this, meanwhile, has none of that depth.
Ennis' "Punisher" Vol. 5 #3 has the same setup, but it is deliberately written to make Daredevil look foolish and hypocritical. In the Netflix series, both characters have a point, no matter who you think is right. The comic scene reads like Punisher fan fiction. Nobody would be surprised to learn that Ennis hates superheroes, but the lack of respect shown to characters like Daredevil, Wolverine, and Spider-Man in his "Punisher" run also shows how little he cares for consistent characterization if it gets in the way of gross-out humor and blood. He elevates the Punisher only by dumbing down Daredevil. The comics version of "The Boys" certainly continues this mindset.
Gen V's comic inspiration - let's talk about We Gotta Go Now
The setup of "Gen V" is very loosely inspired by "The Boys" comic book arc, "We Gotta Go Now."
In the book, readers meet the parody version of Marvel's X-Men, the "G-Men." However, their story is much more depraved than the mutants. In the comic, the G-Men are one of the most profitable and popular superteams, led by their benefactor, John Godolkin. Unlike Professor X, Godolkin is a total monster, responsible for kidnapping the G-Men and their lesser teams as children, injecting them with Compound V, sexually abusing them, and manipulating them into risking their lives for his loyalty. The G-Men are entirely under the control of Godolkin. They end up on the radar of Billy Butcher and The Boys after the death of one of their most popular members, Silver Kincaid.
Thankfully, "Gen V" only takes very limited influence from "We Gotta Go Now." The show occurs at Vought International's Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where students compete in a Battle Royale, a completely fresh concept, and everything else (so far) seems completely different.
How Amazon's The Boys surpasses the source material
"Gen V" appears to be following in "The Boys" footsteps by taking the most compelling parts of the comics and leaving its most childish and edgy elements on the cutting room floor. From Billy Butcher's wife Rebecca secretly being alive as opposed to suffering a gruesome death at the hands of her child, to making Black Noir a sympathetic character, to giving several side characters in the comics (such as Soldier Boy and Popclaw) more depth and characterization, to making The Deep a total creep, the show offers a much more layered idea of what a world of Supes could look like.
"The Boys" still has plenty of shocking moments, including Termite and his role in the Season 3 premiere of the series — let alone any moment involving Love Sausage, or the adaptation of the Herogasm storyline. However, by picking the most impactful and unforgettable gross-out scenes instead of using all of them, the disgusting moments end up having much more of an impact, as viewers aren't desensitized to a constant churn of grotesque imagery. "The Boys" live-action series carefully picks and chooses when to get nasty, and then balances such moments out with humanity, grace, and pointed commentary about mega-corporations.
Some adaptations get better when they lean harder on the source material. "The Boys" is best when it does its own thing with the core concepts of the comic.
Should you read The Boys, or just stick with the show?
So, is "The Boys" worth reading?
That depends. If you've seen the show first and want to see where the story might lead, and meet potential characters that haven't yet been introduced, it could be a worthwhile gambit. However, for those who are expecting more of the same quality material that comprises the TV series, the comic is hard to recommend. It's a product of its time, that doesn't carry nearly the same gravitas or relevant satire the show does. It's needlessly edgy, pointlessly offensive, and doesn't have much to say about the superhero genre besides Garth Ennis exhaustedly reminding you how much he hates superheroes. By the end of the comic, it's clear that if Ennis had a point he wanted to make beyond that... well, he forgot about it.
The show elevates its source material and takes an archetypal approach to its original story, allowing it to expand and further develop half-baked concepts and ideas into something formative and concrete. Furthermore, Amazon's "The Boys" has much more to say about the superhero genre than the comic ever did. For those looking to get the best of the universe's stories and characters, stick to the show and leave the comic in the bins, as it will only sour your opinion of a live-action series that far exceeds it in every way imaginable.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.