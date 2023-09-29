Gen V Proves Amazon's The Boys Universe Soars Above Its Overrated Source Material

The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and child abuse.

"Gen V" is here, with Amazon's "The Boys" spin-off promising that a new generation of heroes will each try to reach the top of the ladder in their uber-competitive universe. And this spin-off only furthers a positive trend of ignoring the source material — that is, the "The Boys" comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – outside of the core concepts and archetypes it inspired.

"The Boys" has become one of the biggest hits on Amazon Prime, with the superhero series gaining both critical and audience acclaim for its sharp satire of the genre. However, while the live-action series shows a terrifying vision of self-centered superpowered heroes punctuated with class commentary and character development, the comic book just doesn't carry the same punch. Instead, the comic's spoofing of the superhero genre is largely offensive and disgusting, highlighting Ennis' distaste for capes and cowls by making them as unlikable and depraved as possible, but without any sense of greater meaning.

The show's drama, character work, and storylines so significantly outpace its comic counterpart, in fact, that the best part about "Gen V" might be that it's a sign of how much Amazon's "The Boys" has outgrown its puerile predecessor, which bodes well for the Amazon franchise's future.