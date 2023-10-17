Riverdale Creator Reveals The Finale's 'Ambitious' Plans Fans Didn't Get To See

For the bulk of its primetime tenure, "Riverdale" regularly ranked among the most inventive television series on the air. Quite frankly, we may not see a show that — for better or for worse — keeps itself so completely open to various narrative possibilities in our lifetime. And yes, "Riverdale" creatives closed the series out with a fittingly wild final run of episodes that found the series' gang stuck in an alternate 1950s timeline after a Season 6 time leap.

That twist seemed even more appropriate given that the comic book series that inspired The CW hit was steeped in the cultural vibes of the 1940s and 1950s. But even as ingenious as the show's final season trip to the '50s was, it seems the "Riverdale" creative team had initially charted a very different path — one that would've found Archie Andrews and his pals jumping through every decade that followed.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the fact during a recent chat with TV Line, telling the outlet that the initial pitch for the final season marked just the first 13 episodes to be set in the '50s, with the time-jumps beginning thereafter. "So Episode 14 would be set in the '60s," he said. "Episode 15 would be set in the '70s, and then the '80s, the '90s ... kind of working through to the present day." Such an arc would've been ambitious even by "Riverdale" standards, and it's pretty hard to believe the creative team actually abandoned it.