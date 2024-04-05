Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker Is A Clone - A Wild Star Wars Theory Explained

Even though George Lucas doesn't consider Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) the main character of "Star Wars," he's undoubtedly vital to the galaxy far, far away. Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise have seen pretty much every major chapter of his life explored in some form of media. Even his death and return as a Force ghost have been touched on, prolonging his already thorough history. But some questions and theories still surround Luke, with fans speculating that there could be more to his story. One of these theories even goes as far as claiming that, somewhere along the line, Luke was cloned and replaced.

"The reason Luke seems so peculiar in the latest trilogy is that he is a clone. The original Luke discovered him, trained him, and left him to run the Jedi school while he ventured off to explore the unknown regions," wrote Redditor u/MahoganyMr, claiming that the Luke seen in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy is merely a copy of the original trilogy's version. This, they say, explains his uncertainty and hesitation to help out the Resistance and recontextualizes his sacrifice as a way to honor the original Luke and his legacy. They added that perhaps the real Luke has been hinted at on "The Mandalorian," with the full revelation that he has a clone yet to come.

Not only is this theory quite outlandish and likely untrue, but the concept of a cloned Luke is far from original.