Ahsoka: This Controversial Theory Resurrects A Dead Star Wars Clone In A New Body

If you're a newbie to the "Star Wars" franchise, you may not notice "Ahsoka" is loaded with references to the "Thrawn" trilogy — a series of novels set after "Return of the Jedi" that shaped fans' imaginations for decades. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is the book series' main villain, and he also hovers menacingly over the events of "Ahsoka." But one of the show's other grey-hatted characters — Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), a mercenary — has stirred up an intriguing fan theory as to her point of origin, one that may point back to the "Thrawn" trilogy as well.

A blonde, spirited, and driven apprentice to former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), the Force-sensitive Shin Hati bears a striking physical and skill-based resemblance to one legendary "Star Wars" character in particular: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Ergo, fans have begun to theorize that there's a reason for this — Shin Hati is Luke's female clone, engineered and raised by Skoll to serve his quest for power. This would make her a canon version of Luuke Skywalker, an evil clone of the famous Jedi Master.

And those aren't the only plot seeds that have been sewn for a possible reworking of the "Thrawn" trilogy. As controversial as the fan theory might appear at first blush, it might yet come to serve as part of Shin Hati's backstory.