Star Wars May Have Teased [SPOILER] Was Secretly A Skywalker Clone

The identity and origin of Snoke in "Star Wars" was once a viciously debated mystery, but supplemental materials have since confirmed that the dark leader is actually an artificial creation from Palpatine himself. He's one of the various beings genetically crafted by Palpatine on Exegol for the purpose of creating a new vessel to transfer himself into. However, unlike Rey's father Dathan, who is an experimental clone of Palpatine himself, it's never specified if any similar sort of biological blueprint was used for Snoke. Essentially, it's unconfirmed whether he constitutes a clone or not.

If one considers the idea that Luke Skywalker's DNA from his severed hand was used in the creation of Snoke, then a lot of things fall into place. Both the hand and Snoke were involved in Palpatine's cloning experiences on Exegol around a similar timeframe. Furthermore, it makes sense that Palpatine would use the hand as a genetic basis for cloned vessels, as Skywalker's latent power and Force-sensitivity would serve as the ideal template for a healthy, strong new vessel for Palpatine to inhabit.

There's a surprising bit of precedent in legacy "Star Wars" works for the idea of a Palpatine-created Skywalker clone. In "Legends" continuity, Palpatine actually crafts a genetic clone of Luke from his severed hand into a being known as Luuke Skywalker. While the idea of a second Luke running around the canon universe seems unlikely at this point, the precedent of Palpatine using Luke's hand for cloning is there. Perhaps it's only a matter of time until a new "Star Wars" project confirms just how exactly the Sith Lord has put the hand to use.