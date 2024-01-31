George Lucas Revealed The Main Character Of Star Wars & It's Not Luke Skywalker

The original "Star Wars" trilogy follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he becomes a Jedi and saves the galaxy, so it's understandable that fans assumed that he was the story's main character. But while he might be the most obvious protagonist, creator George Lucas considers someone else to be the central figure in his space opera. During a 2005 interview with Rolling Stone, Lucas insisted that the true main character of "Star Wars" isn't Luke Skywalker; it's Darth Vader (James Earl Jones, David Prowse).

"I made a series of movies that was about one thing: Darth Vader. Originally, people thought it was all about Luke. The early films are about Luke redeeming his father, so Luke's the focus," explained Lucas. "But it's also about Princess Leia and her struggle to reestablish the Republic, which is what her mother was doing. So it's really about mothers and daughters and fathers and sons ... The first three episodes are a tragedy, and the second three go slightly goofy, but they're inspirational: Even the worst, most evil people find compassion."

"Star Wars" is Lucas' invention, which means that his take on the tale carries significant weight, but the franchise has grown since 2005. There's a sequel trilogy now, as well as several series that chronicle stories well beyond Darth Vader's. Does that mean Luke Skywalker is back in the spotlight? Well, no, not exactly. It depends on who's asking and who's answering.