Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence On Scream 7 Firing With Social Media Post
After the production company behind "Scream 7" fired Melissa Barrera over her controversial comments about the Israel-Hamas War, the actor posted a response on social media.
On her Instagram story, she shared a message about her dismissal from the Scream franchise without naming any specific parties involved. "At the end of the day, I'd rather be excluded for who I include than be included for who I exclude," it read.
In a now-deleted post (via The Hollywood Reporter), Barrera condemned Israeli's forceful response to Hamas terrorists in Gaza as the country continues to defend itself against Hamas' attacks on an Israeli kibbutz and outdoor music festival. The actor said the Palestinian city of Gaza is "being treated like a concentration camp," adding, "People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."
Once the "Scream 7" production company, Spyglass Entertainment, got wind of Barrera's post, she was swiftly fired. "We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the studio said in a statement issued to THR.
Barerra previously took a softer stance on social media about the Israel-Hamas War
Melissa Barrera's controversial post didn't mark the first time the actor voiced her concerns about the Israel-Hamas War. On October 27, she shared on Instagram a plea for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying, "We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Palestine and Israel."
In the post, which wasn't as harshly worded as the one that got her fired from "Scream 7," Barrera called on the U.S. Congress, President Joe Biden, and world leaders to stop the conflict. "We must end the bombing of Gaza, secure the safe release of all hostages, and demand adequate access for humanitarian aid to reach the people that desperately need it."
Barrera also posted a link to a letter on the Artists4Ceasefire website, which was also signed by her "Scream VI" co-star Jenna Ortega, as well as actors Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Lopez, Ewan McGregor, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, and many others.
"Scream 7" took another hit on November 22, when Ortega exited the film for "Wednesday" Season 2. According to Deadline, Ortega's departure has nothing to do with Barrera's firing. Both actors appeared in 2022's "Scream" and returned for "Scream VI." Barrera and Ortega played sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who are stalked by the Ghostface slasher.