Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence On Scream 7 Firing With Social Media Post

After the production company behind "Scream 7" fired Melissa Barrera over her controversial comments about the Israel-Hamas War, the actor posted a response on social media.

On her Instagram story, she shared a message about her dismissal from the Scream franchise without naming any specific parties involved. "At the end of the day, I'd rather be excluded for who I include than be included for who I exclude," it read.

In a now-deleted post (via The Hollywood Reporter), Barrera condemned Israeli's forceful response to Hamas terrorists in Gaza as the country continues to defend itself against Hamas' attacks on an Israeli kibbutz and outdoor music festival. The actor said the Palestinian city of Gaza is "being treated like a concentration camp," adding, "People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."

Once the "Scream 7" production company, Spyglass Entertainment, got wind of Barrera's post, she was swiftly fired. "We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the studio said in a statement issued to THR.