Star Trek: 5 Actors Who Almost Played Spock Instead Of Leonard Nimoy

Even to the uninitiated, Leonard Nimoy's Spock has long served as the face of the "Star Trek" franchise. Reflecting on the iconic character while speaking with Variety about "Strange New Worlds," the most recent Spock actor, Ethan Peck, recalled his own experience flashing the Vulcan's signature hand sign on his grade school playground as a kid. "When I thought of 'Star Trek,' I thought of Spock. And now I'm him," the actor mused. "It's crazy."

Like Zachary Quinto before him, Peck landed the gig in part because of his passable resemblance to Nimoy's O.G. Vulcan. Despite creator Gene Roddenberry's conviction that the actor would be perfect for the role, he was one of a handful of aspiring Vulcans in the running. According to William Shatner's account in the memoir "Star Trek Memories," NBC required Roddenberry to consider a handful of other actors for the role before landing on Nimoy. And judging by the lineup, Captain Kirk's favorite bromance could have looked a lot different.

Actors who were seriously considered for — or even offered — the role include character actor Rex Holman ("Escape to Witch Mountain"), Victor Lundin (Gene from "The Theory of Everything"), Michael Dunn ("The Wild, Wild West" TV series), Martin Landau, whose many well-known roles include Bela Lugosi in "Ed Wood," and even DeForest Kelley, who ended up playing the ship's doctor, Leonard "Bones" McCoy.