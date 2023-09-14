Young Sheldon: Where Did Missy Go When She Ran Away?
As "Young Sheldon" fans are well aware, despite the series focusing predominantly on "Big Bang Theory" favorite Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage) in his younger years, it also puts a spotlight on much of the rest of the Cooper clan. For instance, his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord, who wouldn't enjoy having a Sheldon around in real life), gets plenty of time to shine throughout the program. Season 6's "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" is a prime example of this, seeing as most of the episode is dedicated to her exploits upon stealing her father's car in an effort to run away.
Even though she doesn't have a license, Missy's rebellious spirit leads her to go on a little road trip during the episode. She does well behind the wheel, but her trip does present some hiccups along the way. First and foremost, she has a bit of trouble getting gas without being detected, but she manages to fuel up without much issue. Then, she feels a bit lonely, so she gets ahold of Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace) and the two hit the road. They get all the way to Louisiana from Texas before a law enforcement officer pulls them over, prompting a flustered Missy to admit her wrongdoing.
All in all, Missy's plan to run away from home doesn't go as planned by any stretch. As it turns out, Revord had to deal with a real-life curveball herself just before filming Missy's failed road trip.
Raegan Revord had a scary road experience of her own before filming A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam
Driving can be a fun thing to do, but any experienced driver knows that things can go awry incredibly quickly. One mistake by oneself or others can result in serious injury or even death behind the wheel. With this in mind, Missy Cooper gets off easy in "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam," especially considering her inexperience as a driver. Unfortunately, the same doesn't go for the actor behind her, Raegan Revord, who went through a scary experience on the road just before filming the episode.
In early 2023, Revord and her mother were involved in a T-bone car accident with another motorist who was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Thankfully, they both made it out of the wreck in decent shape, but Revord has revealed that the accident shook her to the core. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared that even the sound of something crashing on set sent her into panic mode. She recalled that her co-star Mckenna Grace went above and beyond to comfort her during her panic attacks, though she could only do so much.
Since the accident, Revord has become increasingly aware of her surroundings when riding in a car, telling ET that she tends to direct her mother and point out potential hazards as she drives. Hopefully, the "Young Sheldon" star won't have to go through such a traumatic experience ever again.