Young Sheldon: Where Did Missy Go When She Ran Away?

As "Young Sheldon" fans are well aware, despite the series focusing predominantly on "Big Bang Theory" favorite Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage) in his younger years, it also puts a spotlight on much of the rest of the Cooper clan. For instance, his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord, who wouldn't enjoy having a Sheldon around in real life), gets plenty of time to shine throughout the program. Season 6's "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" is a prime example of this, seeing as most of the episode is dedicated to her exploits upon stealing her father's car in an effort to run away.

Even though she doesn't have a license, Missy's rebellious spirit leads her to go on a little road trip during the episode. She does well behind the wheel, but her trip does present some hiccups along the way. First and foremost, she has a bit of trouble getting gas without being detected, but she manages to fuel up without much issue. Then, she feels a bit lonely, so she gets ahold of Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace) and the two hit the road. They get all the way to Louisiana from Texas before a law enforcement officer pulls them over, prompting a flustered Missy to admit her wrongdoing.

All in all, Missy's plan to run away from home doesn't go as planned by any stretch. As it turns out, Revord had to deal with a real-life curveball herself just before filming Missy's failed road trip.