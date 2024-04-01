Steven Spielberg's Dune 2 Review Might Change Your Mind About Seeing It

When "Dune: Part Two" comes up in conversation, it takes half a second for someone to start talking about the scene when Paul (Timothée Chalamet) rides a sandworm for the first time. It's far and away one of the best shots in a film filled with grand sequences, and Steven Spielberg struck right at the heart of what makes the scene so special.

"This is a desert-loving story," he said, "but for such a desert-loving film there is such a yearning for water in this movie. For all the sand you have in this film, it's really about water. The sacred waters that are yearning for green meadows and the blue water of life." Spielberg proceeded to connect this to the biggest moment in the movie, saying, "You film the desert to resemble an ocean, a sea. The sandworms were like sea serpents. And that scene surfing the sandworms is one of the greatest things I have ever seen."

The scene is, indeed, exhilarating. Paul calls a flowing "sand serpent" to himself and ends up getting one of the biggest worms of them all. This adds a unique sense of tension as he determinedly catches, mounts, and rides the granddaddy beast through the desert sands of Arrakis, cementing his position as the Fremen's messianic Lisan al Gaib in the process.

Mr. Spielberg may be a titanic figure in the film industry, but he knows when he's met his equal. His words for the decorated sci-fi director are as true as they are emphatic. They're just another reason that those who are still hesitating should go and see this "Lord of the Rings"-esque experience in theaters while they still can.