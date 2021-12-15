Denis Villeneuve Will Reportedly Adapt Another Epic Sci-Fi Classic

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Denis Villeneuve is all set to tackle "Rendezvous with Rama," a classic sci-fi work by writer Arthur C. Clarke. For those who know their sci-fi classics, this is monumental news. For people unfamiliar with the author's name, suffice to say that Clarke is responsible for a certain, rather well-known work known as "2001: A Space Odyssey," which was memorably adapted for screen by Stanley Kubrick in 1968. "Rendezvous with Rama" is a tale about the crew of a solar survey spaceship that's unexpectedly ordered to explore a mysterious alien vessel that's passing through the solar system, but as you'd expect from Clarke — or, for that matter, Villeneuve — few things are as simple as they seem.

As a statement by two of the movie's producers, Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, makes clear, the project seems like an amazing fit for Villeneuve's movie-making talents. "This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction in the genre; it poses as many questions as it does answers, and is a work for our time," they said. "It's perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis' brilliant sensibilities and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction."

Due to Villeneuve's various "Dune"-related committments, it's unclear when you'll get to see "Rendezvous with Rama," but as always, count on Looper to keep you informed.