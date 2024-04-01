Kristen Stewart Will Star In A Marvel Movie On One Condition - And It's Big

Though she has roots in franchise fare — specifically, her starring turn in the "Twilight" films — Kristen Stewart has been a champion of independent filmmaking for years. As such, it's not shocking that she said she's not very interested in appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If she did join the MCU, however, she has one big condition.

During an episode of the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," Stewart shared a pretty hilarious take on blockbuster films, saying, "[I] like big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them." Still, she said that being in a superhero movie sounds like a "f***ing nightmare," largely because of the structures in place at studios like Marvel. "[The] system would have to change," Stewart remarked. "You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person, and it doesn't happen. And so therefore, what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it."

Okay, so what's her condition? Apparently, if "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig — who was recently the subject of a pretty rough Oscars snub — took on an MCU movie, Stewart would do it. "But maybe the world changes," she said, clarifying that if Gerwig were to ask her, she'd be totally on board.