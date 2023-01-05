Dave Bautista's MCU Exit Might Point To A Larger Problem For Disney And Marvel

Bautista's underlying point can't really be overlooked: whether it's due to constricting makeup, contracts, or storylines that have to go a specific way in order to fit into a larger framework, it stands to reason that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can stifle an actor's overall creativity. Performers like Evans — who, like Bautista, collaborated with Rian Johnson on a "Knives Out" movie after leaving the MCU, though Bautista's final turn is still yet to release — has stretched his creative muscles, making his Broadway debut in "Lobby Hero" and will play Gene Kelly in an upcoming biopic. (Downey Jr., whose first post-MCU project was "Doolittle," maybe hasn't fared quite as well.)

Some actors, like Natalie Portman, were so dismayed with their MCU turns that they left part way through their storylines (though, famously, Portman returned to collaborate with Taika Waititi on "Thor: Love and Thunder"). Even current MCU standbys like Elizabeth Olsen, who has played Wanda Maximoff since before she officially earned her moniker as the Scarlet Witch, have expressed dismay at the stranglehold Marvel has on an actor's career. In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Olsen said the MCU has prevented her from taking jobs in smaller indie movies, revealing, "[the MCU] took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," Olsen said. "And this is me being the most honest."

Marvel might provide a steady paycheck and worldwide fame, but it can also stymie a performer in their prime. Martin Scorsese famously (and controversially) compared superhero movies to "theme parks" — and it stands to reason that, after a while, some of these actors might want to head home.