Is There A New Blue Bloods Episode On Tonight? (March 29, 2024)

"Blue Bloods," which has been canceled by CBS, returned for Season 14 earlier this February. So far, four episodes of the final season have aired. Unfortunately for fans of the series, the gang won't be showing up on their screens this week. There won't be a "Blue Bloods" episode tonight, March 29 2024. The Tom Selleck-starring cop show is taking this Friday off because of March Madness. While basketball fans are thrilled to catch tonight's game, "Blue Bloods" viewers might be disappointed as the series was also off the air last week.

The last "Blue Bloods" episode was Season 14, Episode 4, titled "Past is Present," which featured a return that revealed a tragic truth about Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). It aired on March 15. That monumental, heartbreaking episode was directed by Bridget Moynahan, aka Erin Reagan.

The "Blue Bloods" break is short, however, as the series is set to return to CBS next week on Friday April 5. The upcoming episode is titled "Bad Faith."