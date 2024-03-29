Is There A New Blue Bloods Episode On Tonight? (March 29, 2024)
"Blue Bloods," which has been canceled by CBS, returned for Season 14 earlier this February. So far, four episodes of the final season have aired. Unfortunately for fans of the series, the gang won't be showing up on their screens this week. There won't be a "Blue Bloods" episode tonight, March 29 2024. The Tom Selleck-starring cop show is taking this Friday off because of March Madness. While basketball fans are thrilled to catch tonight's game, "Blue Bloods" viewers might be disappointed as the series was also off the air last week.
The last "Blue Bloods" episode was Season 14, Episode 4, titled "Past is Present," which featured a return that revealed a tragic truth about Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). It aired on March 15. That monumental, heartbreaking episode was directed by Bridget Moynahan, aka Erin Reagan.
The "Blue Bloods" break is short, however, as the series is set to return to CBS next week on Friday April 5. The upcoming episode is titled "Bad Faith."
Blue Bloods is ending with Season 14
The police procedural is set to wrap up with two parts, with the latter half debuting later this Fall. While a "Save 'Blue Bloods' campaign has gone viral after its cancellation (and even attracted the attention of Donnie Wahlberg), it seems like CBS is adamant about ending the series. Despite that, Wahlberg says "there are rumblings" that "Blue Bloods" might not end with Season 14.
By releasing Season 14 in two parts, CBS is able to build up excitement amongst fans, who are eager to see how the creative team will wrap up the Reagan family's exploits. With frequent breaks, anticipation can be created. It also fills up dead space, as Season 14 only consists of 18 episodes, a cut from the typical 22 episodes that the first 9 seasons were afforded. The official plotline for the upcoming episode says that Erin (Moynahan) will investigate the corrupt world of horse racing.