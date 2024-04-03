Dave Bautista Cast As James Gunn's Bane In Retro DCU Fanart (And He Loves It)

With the DC Extended Universe now well and truly over with the release of the box office bomb "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," a new era is dawning for DC Comics-based media. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is coming together, with projects like "Superman" and "The Brave and the Bold" set to wipe the cinematic slate clean for countless characters. Thus, fans have wasted no time tossing out their ideal casting choices for DC heroes and villains alike, with Dave Bautista as Batman rogue Bane standing out as one of the most popular.

To help visualize the dream casting of many fans, artist Davi Alves took to Instagram to share a piece of work he did featuring the ex-wrestler as the Dark Knight's luchador-inspired villain. It has the actor in a retro Bane outfit, flexing his massive muscles and screaming about breaking Batman, which the villain famously does in the "Knightfall" comic storyline. The art is wrapped in an old-school aesthetic and made to look like a comic book cover. Bautista, whose DC track record includes an oft-forgotten "Smallville" role, even commented on the artwork. "Awesome!" he wrote alongside a flame emoji, clearly giving the piece his seal of approval.

Unfortunately, neither this support nor his storied friendship with Gunn means Bautista actually sees himself landing the Bane role in the DCU.