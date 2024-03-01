Drax Actor Dave Bautista May Return To Marvel - But Not How You Likely Think

Dave Bautista says he's not done with Marvel — or the superhero genre. Like many of his contemporaries, WWE superstar Batista — as he was then known — eventually made the pivot from wrestling to acting. After a slew of less-pronounced roles, he landed a supporting role as Drax in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy," immediately becoming a fan-favorite and a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" debuted in 2023, Bautista made it clear: he was done with the character, ready to retire the alien.

"I love [Drax]. But there's a relief [that it's over]," Bautista told GQ, adding that he didn't want Drax to be his legacy and that he was interested in more serious roles. This was a sentiment Bautista expressed throughout the lead-up to "Vol. 3." While he seemed vehement in leaving superhero flicks behind, Bautista clarified his earlier comments in a more recent interview with io9. "When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax. I still have a relationship with Marvel," the actor said, adding that he's met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and franchise producer Lou D'Esposito recently.

Bautista added he's open to more superhero roles if they're the right fit. "I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it. I'm a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone," he said. "And if the role makes sense, I'd be all over it."