Dave Bautista's Smallville Role (That You Likely Forgot) Explained

It's almost easy to forget that The CW's beloved teen Superman saga "Smallville" was on the air for 10 full seasons. And it's even easier to forget just how many major Hollywood talents made their way through the series' cast during its 217-episode run. But for those who have forgotten, that list includes names like Amy Adams, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Evangeline Lilly, and Cobie Smulders. And yes, you can count Dave Bautista among that illustrious crew of "Smallville" guest stars as the pro wrestler turned Hollywood A-lister pulled a one-off gig during the show's sixth season.

Fans might easily be forgiven for missing Bautista in the credits of that "Smallville" episode, as he booked the job under his WWE ring name Batista, but the actor's imposing physicality is unmistakable throughout his appearance. Bautista put that physicality to excellent use in the role of Aldar, a cold-blooded killer who faces off against, and very nearly devours, young Clark Kent when they throw down in the ports and back alleys of Seattle, Washington.

If you're wondering how he managed that seemingly unfathomable feat, it's because Aldar is a powerful alien being with a murky past that includes a stint in the Phantom Zone. That prison was, of course, concocted by Clark's Kryptonian daddy, Jor-El, to house the worst of the universe's evil doers. So Aldar's incarceration confirms beyond doubt that he was not a foe not to be trifled with.