What Kind Of Treasure Has Been Found On The Curse Of Oak Island?

In 11 seasons of History's "The Curse of Oak Island," treasure-hunting brothers Rick and Marty Lagina have found several artifacts that could be considered "treasure." This includes everything except the actual 200-year-old treasure rumored to be buried somewhere on the island.

One of the first discoveries made on the show is by metal detection expert Steve Zazulyk in Season 1, who finds a Maravedis copper coin in a swamp. The coin is believed to have been left behind by 17th-century Spanish explorers. Since Season 1, the Laginas' team of expert treasure hunters has collected handfuls of coins across the island, including another Maravedis coin, 17th-century Britannia coins, and a Knights Templar coin in Season 2. More English coins also pop up throughout Seasons 4, 5, and 6.

A Spanish silver ring with a floral design is found in the swamp in Season 7, indicating the object is from at least the 1730s. Other jewelry on the island ranges from simple copper rings to a garnet brooch in Season 5 to a gold-plated brooch from the 1700s in Season 6.

There's been evidence of people passing through Oak Island over the years, with objects more likely to have been forgotten there than intentionally left behind. The Lagina crew discovers Samuel Ball's encampment in Season 4 after unearthing coins, buttons, and part of a pistol. Ball, a former slave-turned-farmer, purchased his first four-acre plot of land on the island in 1786. Additionally, a silver button from the 18th century was also determined to have belonged to a farmer before the Money Pit was discovered, back when the island was used to raise livestock.