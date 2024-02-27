What Kind Of Treasure Has Been Found On The Curse Of Oak Island?
In 11 seasons of History's "The Curse of Oak Island," treasure-hunting brothers Rick and Marty Lagina have found several artifacts that could be considered "treasure." This includes everything except the actual 200-year-old treasure rumored to be buried somewhere on the island.
One of the first discoveries made on the show is by metal detection expert Steve Zazulyk in Season 1, who finds a Maravedis copper coin in a swamp. The coin is believed to have been left behind by 17th-century Spanish explorers. Since Season 1, the Laginas' team of expert treasure hunters has collected handfuls of coins across the island, including another Maravedis coin, 17th-century Britannia coins, and a Knights Templar coin in Season 2. More English coins also pop up throughout Seasons 4, 5, and 6.
A Spanish silver ring with a floral design is found in the swamp in Season 7, indicating the object is from at least the 1730s. Other jewelry on the island ranges from simple copper rings to a garnet brooch in Season 5 to a gold-plated brooch from the 1700s in Season 6.
There's been evidence of people passing through Oak Island over the years, with objects more likely to have been forgotten there than intentionally left behind. The Lagina crew discovers Samuel Ball's encampment in Season 4 after unearthing coins, buttons, and part of a pistol. Ball, a former slave-turned-farmer, purchased his first four-acre plot of land on the island in 1786. Additionally, a silver button from the 18th century was also determined to have belonged to a farmer before the Money Pit was discovered, back when the island was used to raise livestock.
The rumors surrounding Oak Island's treasure
For all the real artifacts found on "The Curse of Oak Island," there are just as many urban legends surrounding what might be hidden there. Rumored artifacts on Oak Island include ancient manuscripts from excavations in the 1800s by the Oak Island Treasure Company. One theory posits that pieces of parchment found in the Money Pit were part of William Shakespeare's lost manuscripts, hidden by Francis Bacon. Two hundred years later, Rick and Marty Lagina found pieces of parchment paper with leather binding, which led to more questions of whether they belonged to the rumored manuscripts.
Over time, there have been some fakeouts in terms of groundbreaking discoveries on Oak Island. In 2015, a fisherman reportedly found a Roman sword in the water surrounding the island, but it later turned out to be a modern-day replica of a 2,000-year-old sword.
Other rumors state that, at one point, the Knights Templar used Oak Island as a hiding place for their vast stores of wealth. The Laginas have uncovered evidence of this over the years, including a Templar Coin found near the Money Pit, which they take as proof that the Templar passed through the area. The team also finds a lead cross near Smith's Cove in Season 5, which is almost identical to crosses found in France's Domme Prison, where Templar Knights were once imprisoned. The cross' origin has not been confirmed, however. Other rumors suggest that among the treasures hidden by the Knights Templar on the island are the Holy Grail and the Ark of the Covenant.