Was The Original Beetlejuice Script Really Too Disturbing For Hollywood?

Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) is the ghost with the most who has been making people laugh and cringe since first appearing in 1988's "Beetlejuice." The film follows Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), new ghosts who ask Beetlejuice to get rid of the family that bought their home. But things don't go as planned, leading to many memorable moments, including Lydia's high-flying dance sequence. But "Beetlejuice" originally had a much darker tone.

The beginning of the film shows Barbara and Adam crashing into the side of a covered bridge while trying to protect a dog who is now holding their car up by a single board. After a moment of suspense, the car plunges into the water. According to Tor.com, the film's original script depicted a much more gruesome death for the couple, including the addition of a piling that crushes Barbara's arm. The agonizing scene is included in the June 1985 draft of the script.

That same draft includes a character that was later written out: Lydia's (Winona Ryder) younger sister Cathy, who is later torn apart by a squirrel version of Betelgeuse, a winged demon with a focus on murder. He is also a predator called Danny Death who attacks Lydia upon visiting the Deetz home.

And the original ending is nowhere near that of the happy-go-lucky dance number that is now synonymous with the film. And the music originally chosen for the film would have given the story a different tempo as well.