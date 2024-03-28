Marvel Rumor: Doctor Strange 2 Almost Introduced Doctor Doom (In The Wildest Way)

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness" was definitely a lot to digest when it debuted in 2022. Filled with alternate realities, a berzerk Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and tons of great cameos, "Multiverse of Madness" was Marvel going full bozo in the best way possible.

Now, insider Alex Perez is suggesting that the infamous Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom was supposed to be a part of the chaotic funhouse. "Ngl...Doctor Doom as part of the Illuminati in Multiverse of Madness would have slapped," Perez shared on X (formerly, known as Twitter). In response to a query asking if he was spilled behind-the-scenes tea, Perez confirmed that Doom's inclusion was originally floated around.

It should be noted that Doctor Doom's inclusion in "Multiverse of Madness" is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt, no matter how amazing it sounds. The moderators of r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, a subreddit dedicated to discussing the latest Marvel leaks, have given Perez an accuracy score of 86.09%, so take that for what it's worth. Having Doctor Doom be a part of the Illuminati is a novel and sound idea. The Illuminati unexpectedly made their way into "Doctor Strange 2," but their inclusion made for one of the most memorable moments in Marvel Studios history.