Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Gets A Working Title - Here's What It Could Mean

After Fox's two aborted attempts at launching a movie franchise with America's first superhero family, Marvel Studios is set to launch its own version of "Fantastic Four." Excitingly, the film's pre-production process has advanced enough for a working title to be appended to that upcoming release — it has been temporarily titled "Fantastic Four: Blue Moon," according to The Cosmic Circus.

Of course, working titles are often just temporary weigh stations on the way to final products — they sometimes serve simply as code names known within the studio to keep plot details from leaking out into the press. But if this working title becomes the actual subtitle for this fresh take on "Fantastic Four," what could it possibly mean for the film itself? Does it hint at a plotline, or is it just a smokescreen obscuring the story's true nature?

Well, the story of the Fantastic Four definitely gets its start in outer space — the team gets its superpowers when they're bathed in cosmic rays during an off-the-books space shuttle test flight helmed by Reed Richards. But the words "Blue Moon" might have an even more vital connection to the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, tying it in to the larger world and the biggest set of foes this world at large has ever faced down.