Doctor Doom Casting Rumors: Marvel's Wishlist For Fantastic Four Villain Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot of the Fantastic Four is beginning to shape up. Pedro Pascal reportedly will take on the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, with plenty of other rumors speculating who could portray the rest of Marvel's First Family. And while the indication is Galactus will be the primary villain, with Javier Bardem possibly being targeted for the part, it seems Doctor Doom will factor into the story somehow. He's one of Marvel's most significant villains, and according to even more rumors, the studio has narrowed down its casting list for who could take on the role.

On "The Hot Mic" podcast, host John Rocha said Marvel is interested in actors like Josh Hartnett, Ralph Fiennes, and Jason Clarke for the legendary antagonist. The possibility of Ryan Gosling, previously rumored to be Marvel's pick, was discussed. Another Hollywood insider, John Campea, offers a separate report, saying Marvel has "talked to" Mads Mikkelsen for Doctor Doom. While Mikkelsen has played plenty of fantastic villains over the years, his potential casting seems like a stretch, seeing how he played Kaecilius in 2016's "Doctor Strange."

With the multiverse in play, anything is possible. Or, Mikkelsen could become the next actor to play more than one role in the MCU, lending his talents to another antagonist in the franchise. The names being discussed are all great performers and any of them would be exciting for viewers. As the Multiverse Saga continues, there's also a decent possibility that Doctor Doom will become more than just a Fantastic Four villain.