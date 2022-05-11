The Unexpected Way The Illuminati Made It Into Doctor Strange 2

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has been the talk of the town since its May 6, 2022, premiere for a handful of reasons. Director Sam Raimi's utilization of his horror roots continues to generate fan conversation, the emergence of Clea (Charlize Theron) in the first of two post-credits scenes has many excited for a potential "Doctor Strange 3," and, of course, seemingly no one has yet to get over the film's handful of surprising cameos. More specifically, viewers are still reeling over Earth-838's take on the famed Illuminati faction.

Upon hurdling through the multiverse, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Earth-616's Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are detained by an alternate universe version of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). After undergoing a few tests, Strange meets with the Illuminati, which consists of Mordo, Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Reed Richards (John Krasinski), to discuss what should become of him for his universe-hopping.

Sadly, before they can come to a verdict, Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) dreamwalks into their compound and brutally murders the entire Illuminati with ease. Still, their swift demise doesn't diminish how cool it was to see the group on the big screen for the first time — something that came to fruition in a rather unexpected way.