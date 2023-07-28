Marvel's Rotten 2023: Can The MCU Rebound From Two Huge Failures In One Year?

With two considerable critical flops in the rearview mirror, can the MCU steady itself again and continue operating as the film and TV juggernaut that it currently is? The short answer is, well, yeah. The blow to Marvel's reputation that these projects caused may sting, but it's tempered by the fact that they're only two entries in a sea of other films and TV shows that are part of the universe. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" recently released to rave reviews, demonstrating that the MCU is still able to find success. Simply put, two stinkers aren't enough to derail an entire mega-franchise on their own.

All that said, the idea that the MCU doesn't need to change anything in order to keep being successful feels inaccurate. Discussions of superhero fatigue among general audiences is more fervent than ever, and as the box office bombing of DC's "The Flash" demonstrates, it's no longer enough to put out a middling movie with promises of multiverse cameos and crossovers. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" may have blown away everyone at the box office, but what does the loss of goodwill mean for a potential "Ant-Man and the Wasp" sequel?

The obvious solution is for Marvel Studios to tighten the ship, and prioritize quality over anything else. Fortunately, that sort of restructuring appears to be taking place. During a March 2023 conference reported on by CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger emphasized the importance of "newness" with the MCU going forward. In July, Iger told CNBC that Disney would also be slowing its rate of MCU content.