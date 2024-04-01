Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Says This Is The Hardest Thing About His Marvel Role

"Captain America: Brave New World" actor Anthony Mackie is opening up about the limitations of his Marvel Cinematic Universe role. Though he initially thought he was cast as Black Panther, Mackie has been killing it as Sam Wilson. Now, the actor has expanded, headlining Peacock's "Twisted Metal." As the show's lead and executive producer, he has considerable input on the project — something he can't really do with the MCU.

While speaking with RadioTimes, Mackie discussed how the creative environment of "Twisted Metal" differs from Marvel's. "I would say the Marvel thing is completely different, just because it's such a space of controlled entertainment ... There's only so much creativity you can bring to the table," he explained, before praising Stan Lee's ideas that writers can choose from. With hundreds of comics as source material, there isn't much room for expansion when it comes to Mackie's Sam Wilson.

The actor continued by explaining how the world of "Twisted Metal" is ripe with potential. Based on a video game with a loose narrative, the series allows him to cook up unique and bold choices. For example, Mackie says he has the freedom to introduce or kill characters because the show doesn't have to follow concrete narrative beats that were established decades ago. "And that's the hard thing about the Marvel universe," the actor said about the lack of creative freedom. "It's like, you can't really go outside of the lines of those comic books."