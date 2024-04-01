Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Says This Is The Hardest Thing About His Marvel Role
"Captain America: Brave New World" actor Anthony Mackie is opening up about the limitations of his Marvel Cinematic Universe role. Though he initially thought he was cast as Black Panther, Mackie has been killing it as Sam Wilson. Now, the actor has expanded, headlining Peacock's "Twisted Metal." As the show's lead and executive producer, he has considerable input on the project — something he can't really do with the MCU.
While speaking with RadioTimes, Mackie discussed how the creative environment of "Twisted Metal" differs from Marvel's. "I would say the Marvel thing is completely different, just because it's such a space of controlled entertainment ... There's only so much creativity you can bring to the table," he explained, before praising Stan Lee's ideas that writers can choose from. With hundreds of comics as source material, there isn't much room for expansion when it comes to Mackie's Sam Wilson.
The actor continued by explaining how the world of "Twisted Metal" is ripe with potential. Based on a video game with a loose narrative, the series allows him to cook up unique and bold choices. For example, Mackie says he has the freedom to introduce or kill characters because the show doesn't have to follow concrete narrative beats that were established decades ago. "And that's the hard thing about the Marvel universe," the actor said about the lack of creative freedom. "It's like, you can't really go outside of the lines of those comic books."
Sam Wilson's arc was based on Stan Lee's work
It's not surprising to hear that Anthony Mackie feels this way about his Marvel role. When Sam Wilson is introduced in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," the character is already strategically in line to take on the title held by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), something that would manifest years later at the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Mackie discussed this specifically, explaining that his character's trajectory was predetermined. "You know, when we introduced the Falcon, and the growth of the Falcon to Captain America, all of that had to coincide with what Stan had already [given] us."
In comparison, "Twisted Metal" felt more free-wheeling and creatively liberating for the A-lister. The actor has nothing but positive things to say about his Peacock show — Mackie previously said that the timing of "Twisted Metal" was just right. The series proved to be a success and has already been greenlit for a sophomore outing. While he'll continue to create havoc on that show, Mackie also has more Marvel appointments to fulfill.
The actor is set to headline "Captain America: Brave New World," his cinematic debut as the iconic Marvel character. Plot details on the sequel are slim, though merch confirms that Mackie's Captain America will get a new suit. With Mackie now in the hot seat as the new Captain America, it will be interesting to see if future franchise installments afford him more creative control.