Twisted Metal: Why Anthony Mackie Thinks The Series' Timing Is Just Right
Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is Hollywood's latest attempt at bringing video games to live-action. With big names like Anthony Mackie and Will Arnett leading the way, the new series focuses on John Doe (Mackie), an amnesiac who has to deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic world, evading a wasteland full of marauders along the way. Despite no one really asking for a "Twisted Metal" adaptation, Mackie believes the show's message is more relevant now than ever.
"We're slowly becoming the haves and the have-nots in real life," Mackie told Inverse. "We're living in these gated communities, in these unaffordable neighborhoods. Really, it's becoming a class war in real life. That's what this show points a finger at."
Saying that "Twisted Metal" points the finger at class issues is putting it lightly. The series takes a not-so-subtle approach to telling a political story, with the elite living in massive utopias, leaving the poorer masses to fight for themselves in the wastelands. To be fair, the original video games were plotless, violent demolition derbies, so "Twisted Metal" needed to put together a plot to bring the adaptation to television.
The video games didn't drive Anthony Mackie toward Twisted Metal
"Twisted Metal" isn't the kind of video game that requires an actor to familiarize themselves with the source material before coming on board the adaptation. There's not much to "Twisted Metal" outside of being the last person standing in a violent demolition derby, so getting a star like Anthony Mackie signed on required more convincing.
During his interview with Inverse, Mackie confessed he's not much of a gamer, having played "Donkey Kong" and "Super Mario," but not much else. With this in mind, he wasn't going to seek out the "Twisted Metal" games. However, what drew him to the project, outside of serving as an executive producer, was the comedy that "Twisted Metal" injected into its post-apocalyptic world.
"Once I came on, they kind of tailored it to my sense of humor. I'm very wacky and dark. That influenced John Doe a lot," Mackie said, revealing that he helped shape his character. His manager, Jason Spire, doubled down on Mackie's humor in the show, promising that "Twisted Metal" will surprise those unaware of just how funny the actor is.
From Mackie's comments, it seems like "Twisted Metal" has a lot on its plate, balancing action, comedy, and its political message of wealth inequality. With Hollywood's ever-growing trend of bringing video games to live-action, only time will tell whether Peacock will get a headstart with "Twisted Metal" or see its engine stall before it can even get on the tracks.