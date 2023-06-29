Twisted Metal: Why Anthony Mackie Thinks The Series' Timing Is Just Right

"Twisted Metal" isn't the kind of video game that requires an actor to familiarize themselves with the source material before coming on board the adaptation. There's not much to "Twisted Metal" outside of being the last person standing in a violent demolition derby, so getting a star like Anthony Mackie signed on required more convincing.

During his interview with Inverse, Mackie confessed he's not much of a gamer, having played "Donkey Kong" and "Super Mario," but not much else. With this in mind, he wasn't going to seek out the "Twisted Metal" games. However, what drew him to the project, outside of serving as an executive producer, was the comedy that "Twisted Metal" injected into its post-apocalyptic world.

"Once I came on, they kind of tailored it to my sense of humor. I'm very wacky and dark. That influenced John Doe a lot," Mackie said, revealing that he helped shape his character. His manager, Jason Spire, doubled down on Mackie's humor in the show, promising that "Twisted Metal" will surprise those unaware of just how funny the actor is.

From Mackie's comments, it seems like "Twisted Metal" has a lot on its plate, balancing action, comedy, and its political message of wealth inequality. With Hollywood's ever-growing trend of bringing video games to live-action, only time will tell whether Peacock will get a headstart with "Twisted Metal" or see its engine stall before it can even get on the tracks.