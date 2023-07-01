Anthony Mackie Thought He'd Been Cast As Black Panther When He First Joined The MCU

Anthony Mackie is in a pretty good place at the moment. Not only is he starring in the Peacock adaptation of the popular car combat video game series "Twisted Metal," but he's also set to be at the center of an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole with "Captain America: New World Order."

However, while Mackie first took on the role of The Falcon before accepting the mantle of the new Captain America, the actor told Inverse that he initially thought he was being cast in a different role altogether. In fact, Mackie thought that he'd landed the role that Chadwick Boseman eventually secured, that of Prince T'Challa in "Black Panther."

"What other major comic book figure has enough of a presence to have his own movie?" Mackie recalled wondering. "So when they hit me up, and they were like, 'Yo, so it's Sam Wilson,' I'm like, 'Really?'" the actor explained. Still, even if it sounds like the performer was a little disappointed to discover that he was playing The Falcon rather than Black Panther, there's no doubt that being in the MCU has been a huge part of his acting career.