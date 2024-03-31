This Underrated Brian Cox Drama Is Defying Odds And Dominating Netflix Right Now
An underrated Brian Cox drama from 2022 is killing it on Netflix. Though he's best known for starring as the media mogul Logan Roy, Cox hated one major thing about his "Succession" role. What he probably didn't hate was filming the kind-hearted drama "Mending the Line." Directed by Joshua Caldwell, "Mending the Line" is proving incredibly successful on Netflix, emerging as one of the streaming giant's most popular offerings. The military/fishing drama was the number one film on Netflix USA on both March 25 and 26 2024, besting the likes of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and a Lindsay Lohan rom-com that blew up the charts last week. The viewership data comes from FlixPatrol.
"Mending the Line" is striking a chord with viewers thanks to its impactful narrative and powerful performances. The picture boasts a solid 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences giving it a score of 82%. Gary Goldstein of the Los Angeles Times was particularly impressed with the intimate film, writing, "[T]he movie is worth a look for its lovely and magical fly-fishing sequences and stirring Big Sky vistas ... as well as its strong cast, authentic depictions ... [and] vital messaging."
Audiences on Letterboxd are equally pleased with Cox's film, awarding it an average star rating of 3.1 out of 5. "You will cry watching this film and that's why I loved it!" wrote user The Wingnut in a 5-star review.
What is Mending the Line about?
"Mending the Line" is about an Afghanistan war veteran John Colter (Sinqua Walls) and his struggles to adapt to civilian life. Suffering from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and wounds from his tour, Colter finds a reluctant savior in Briax Cox's Ike Fletcher. A fellow veteran, Fletcher introduces Colter to the world of fly fishing as a means of therapy. Set in the serene state of Montana, Colter and Fletcher become friends, with the former finding meaning and purpose through his new pastime. It's an effective narrative that sheds light on a popular (and therapeutic) hobby.
While speaking with Field & Stream, director Joshua Caldwell opened up about why he wanted to tell a military story through the lens of fly fishing. "In some ways, it was because there are so few films that feature it," he said, adding, "The challenge with fly fishing is: What's the story? [...] Fly fishing is the vehicle by which we tell the story." When Caldwell got his hands on Stephen Camelio's script, he thought it would be interesting to add fly-fishing elements to the military script. Camelio obliged, as he too is an avid fly fisher.
A number of "Succession" stars found Cox's on-set behavior to be scary, but the actor was nothing but a sweetheart on the set of "Mending the Line" according to the director. "He's just really the sweetest guy ... and I think that he was so taken with the script. He doesn't often do these types of movies, but he did it because of the script," Caldwell told MovieWeb.