This Underrated Brian Cox Drama Is Defying Odds And Dominating Netflix Right Now

An underrated Brian Cox drama from 2022 is killing it on Netflix. Though he's best known for starring as the media mogul Logan Roy, Cox hated one major thing about his "Succession" role. What he probably didn't hate was filming the kind-hearted drama "Mending the Line." Directed by Joshua Caldwell, "Mending the Line" is proving incredibly successful on Netflix, emerging as one of the streaming giant's most popular offerings. The military/fishing drama was the number one film on Netflix USA on both March 25 and 26 2024, besting the likes of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and a Lindsay Lohan rom-com that blew up the charts last week. The viewership data comes from FlixPatrol.

"Mending the Line" is striking a chord with viewers thanks to its impactful narrative and powerful performances. The picture boasts a solid 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences giving it a score of 82%. Gary Goldstein of the Los Angeles Times was particularly impressed with the intimate film, writing, "[T]he movie is worth a look for its lovely and magical fly-fishing sequences and stirring Big Sky vistas ... as well as its strong cast, authentic depictions ... [and] vital messaging."

Audiences on Letterboxd are equally pleased with Cox's film, awarding it an average star rating of 3.1 out of 5. "You will cry watching this film and that's why I loved it!" wrote user The Wingnut in a 5-star review.