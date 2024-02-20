Why A Few Succession Stars Found Brian Cox's On-Set Behavior 'Incredibly Scary'

Throughout most of HBO's critically beloved family drama "Succession," veteran performer Brian Cox plays the absolutely terrifying patriarch of the powerful Roy family. As Logan — head of Waystar Royco, the fictional company at the heart of "Succession" — Cox is a constant force to be reckoned with, lording his absolute power over his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). According to an interview with Snook, Cox could sometimes be intimidating when the cameras stopped rolling ... and it had to do with whether or not he'd eaten recently.

"He has a habit of sometimes going into a false — or could it be real, who knows? — diabetic rage, where he'll go [growl] all of a sudden," Snook told Times Radio (per Deadline). "I think part of it's a little of trying to just jolt the energy of the set and rustle a few feathers, get it going and moving faster. The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes, for sure. Thunderous."

Culkin has also said that Cox would become belligerent if he got hungry on set. So what does Cox have to say about that? "Well, yeah I do get hangry because I'm diabetic," Cox once told This Morning on ITV (also per Deadline).