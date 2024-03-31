Hollywood Execs Rejected Sharon Stone's Barbie Movie Pitch For A Sexist Reason

When it hit theaters in 2023, Greta Gerwig's long-awaited "Barbie" movie blew everyone away at the box office, earned widespread critical acclaim, and became one of the year's biggest sensations. Apparently, studio executives in the 1990s never thought anything like that could happen, because Sharon Stone says she was laughed out of a meeting back then over her idea for a "Barbie" film, one where the titular character would wield a lot of power.

Speaking to Dana Carvey and David Spade on their podcast "Fly on the Wall" (per Deadline), Stone said, "I went to the studio to try and make Barbie in the 1990s with a producer, a friend of mine, and I had the then-CEO of Mattel on my side," she said. "We got thrown out of the studio. They were like, 'Why would you take this American icon and try to destroy it? What is wrong with you?' I got a lecture and an escort to the door."

When Spade asked what Stone intended for the film, she said that the idea was that Barbie would be a larger-than-life figure that's far more powerful than anyone at Mattel ... but she'd only be that way in a metaphorical sense because she'd pull up at Mattel in a doll-sized car only to be greeted by giant, human security personnel. As Stone told it, Barbie would be all-powerful ... and the unnamed studio's then-sexist executives really hated that.