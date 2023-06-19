Why Barbie Made Warner Bros. And Mattel Nervous, According To Margot Robbie

Moviegoers might think that Warner Bros.' upcoming film "Barbie" was always considered a slam-dunk prospect by its production team thanks to its clever, confident ad campaigns and winning trailers. But it turns out the studio and Mattel alike approached the project with caution at first.

"We've got two very nervous ginormous companies, Warner Bros. and Mattel, being like: What's their plan? What are they going to do? What's it gonna be about? What's she going to say? They have a bazillion questions," co-producer and lead actor Margot Robbie said, speaking to Vanity Fair in June about the experience of bringing the film to life. Since several Barbie-related movie projects have launched and stalled over the past few years, including a failed attempt with Amy Schumer, one can't blame executives for having their trepidations.

Robbie worked hard to soothe executive concerns and tried to create a film that even notorious Barbie haters might enjoy. She eventually won the day, even though her production company, LuckyChap, initially pitched Mattel's CEO without a story in mind. With the rights in their pocket, the actor approached Greta Gerwig to direct and write the film, but it seemingly required some work to ensure the Oscar-nominated screenwriter had full creative freedom.