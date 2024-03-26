This Spider-Man 4 Rumor Might Enrage Zendaya's Euphoria Fans

It's a well-worn joke at this point that by the time "Euphoria" Season 3 rolls around, those teenage characters will need to sign up for Social Security. The most recent update states that the next season has been placed on hold, with The Hollywood Reporter publishing the following statement from HBO: "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities." What we know so far about "Euphoria" Season 3 is that it's still in the pipeline, and one wrinkle possibly causing problems with scheduling is Zendaya's involvement in the upcoming "Spider-Man 4."

Zendaya plays MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man movies in addition to having the lead role of Rue on "Euphoria." Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider posted a rumor on The InSneider (available only to paid subscribers) about potential scheduling issues, claiming, "I'm told that HBO really didn't want to wait until next year to shoot 'Euphoria' but with Zendaya locked into another Spider-Man movie this fall, the network didn't have much of a choice, as they can't shoot the show with its star, and Spidey is a long shoot."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" ends with MJ and everyone else forgetting who Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is. It seemed like a way to write MJ out of the franchise, but Marvel spoiled Zendaya's MCU return last year. If "Spider-Man 4" starts filming later in 2024, it wouldn't wrap until the end of the year or potentially even some point in 2025, meaning the wait for more "Euphoria" would go even longer.