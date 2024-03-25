3 Body Problem Wants To Be Netflix's Game Of Thrones - And That Could Ruin It

Netflix's "3 Body Problem" delivers the high-concept thrills its trailers already teased. Mysterious floating numbers that seem to kill scientists, the messed-up truth of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution, mysterious VR headsets, and shadowy organizations all play a part in the plot of the "Game of Thrones" creators' sci-fi series — but the show has another side, too. Even if you didn't remember that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are behind "3 Body Problem," you might notice that the show features a strange number of "Game of Thrones"-style elements ... to the point where it starts to be distracting.

The vague familiar feeling starts in the very first episode. The intro sequence features characteristically epic, swooping music by Ramin Djawadi — who also composed the theme for "Game of Thrones" — and big interstellar graphics that move from location to location, not unlike the iconic "Game of Thrones" intro. After that, the show keeps introducing well-known "Game of Thrones" actors at regular intervals, almost as if to ensure that something Westeros-adjacent will pop up to better connect "3 Body Problem" with HBO's fantasy smash hit.

The show even opens with a big, bloody public execution set in the past, and features a creepy eyeless corpse which reminds the viewer of Oberyn Martell's (Pedro Pascal) grim fate. As it is, by the end of the series premiere the viewer would be forgiven for expecting Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to make a mid-credits appearance.