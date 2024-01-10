3 Body Problem's Turbulent Road To The Screen Included A High-Profile Murder Case

Netflix's upcoming series "3 Body Problem" is bound to be a bloody affair with "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (along with Alexander Woo) at the helm. A recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter highlighted several details about the show's turbulent road from book to screen, which included the murder of billionaire Lin Qi, whose company owned the rights to the story. The show is based on a series of sci-fi novels by Chinese writer Liu Cixin known as "Remembrance of Earth's Past." The series gained popularity with English-speaking readers following Ken Liu's 2014 translation of the first book, "The Three-Body Problem."

Lin Qi was the founder of the gaming company Yoozoo, which holds the rights to the "Three-Body Problem" IP. In 2020, news broke that the Chinese business mogul had been murdered via poisoning, with the prime suspect being the head of Yoozoo's film division, a man named Xu Yao. Speculation about the alleged murder ran rampant, with Chinese outlet Caixin Global even implying that the poisoning may have been influenced by the suspect's apparent obsession with "Breaking Bad." Anonymous sources apparently also told Caixin Global that Xu was involved with various rights issues for "The Three-Body Problem" adaptations (there was also a 2023 Chinese TV adaptation titled "Three-Body"), but that he had been taken off the project by Lin.

The Hollywood Reporter's anonymous sources claim that Lin ruffled feathers among his team in 2018 due to a disastrous meeting between Yoozoo and Amazon Studios, who were at the time also trying to get the rights to a "Three-Body Problem" adaptation. One source claimed that Xu was particularly upset after the meeting, and they went on to say that they weren't surprised when they learned of Lin's murder.