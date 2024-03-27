Is 'Diddy Do It' A Real Series? The Viral Netflix Documentary Poster Explained
The following article contains references to sexual assault.
Earlier this week, the pop culture realm was rocked when Homeland Security raided several residences belonging to hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in response to his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking operation, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. The case is still developing, but some people may have been shocked when a poster for a Netflix documentary titled "Diddy Do It?" started circulating on social media. The streamer is known for its true crime docuseries, such as "The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping," which left many users angry after seeing how kids were abused at a reported "boarding school." In this instance, the documentary in question is 100% fake.
The poster comes courtesy of digital creator Kode Abdo, who goes by BossLogic on Instagram. BossLogic is known for making fan posters and creating digital fan-casting images; this is another example. Forbes confirmed through Abdo the poster is fake, but plenty of people assumed it was real. Instagram user @pvastianos4 commented, "I thought this was real and immediately checked Netflix."
Plenty of people thought something similar, or at least wanted more information on whether "Diddy Do It?" was real. Data from GoogleTrends indicates significant spikes in search traffic for phrases like "Diddy do it" and "Diddy do it Netflix." Searching for such a project on Netflix won't yield any results, and the investigation into the entrepreneur remains ongoing.
A Diddy documentary is reportedly in the works from 50 Cent
Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson reposted BossLogic's poster on X (formerly known as Twitter) without the Netflix logo. While there's presently no "Diddy Do It?" documentary on Netflix, one is in the works from the aforementioned rapper's production label, G-Unit Film and Television. 50 Cent was previously attached to adapt an unlikely DC comic through the company, and in December 2023, Forbes reported how G-Unit would make a documentary about the several sexual assault allegations made against Diddy, stating that any money made off the project will "go to victims of sexual assault and rape."
Diddy and 50 Cent have had a low-key rivalry for quite some time now, seemingly going back to 2006. And 50 Cent appears to be reigniting the flames, posting several images from the raids on Diddy's properties to X, along with the caption: "They don't come like that unless they got a case." Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, provided a statement of the raids that was published by ABC News: "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."
There's no word on when 50 Cent's Diddy documentary will be available or whether it will be called "Diddy Do It?" or something else entirely. For now, it's safe to say public sentiment has shifted considerably on Diddy since he wore a Batman costume for Halloween last year.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).