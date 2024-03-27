Is 'Diddy Do It' A Real Series? The Viral Netflix Documentary Poster Explained

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Earlier this week, the pop culture realm was rocked when Homeland Security raided several residences belonging to hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in response to his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking operation, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. The case is still developing, but some people may have been shocked when a poster for a Netflix documentary titled "Diddy Do It?" started circulating on social media. The streamer is known for its true crime docuseries, such as "The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping," which left many users angry after seeing how kids were abused at a reported "boarding school." In this instance, the documentary in question is 100% fake.

The poster comes courtesy of digital creator Kode Abdo, who goes by BossLogic on Instagram. BossLogic is known for making fan posters and creating digital fan-casting images; this is another example. Forbes confirmed through Abdo the poster is fake, but plenty of people assumed it was real. Instagram user @pvastianos4 commented, "I thought this was real and immediately checked Netflix."

Plenty of people thought something similar, or at least wanted more information on whether "Diddy Do It?" was real. Data from GoogleTrends indicates significant spikes in search traffic for phrases like "Diddy do it" and "Diddy do it Netflix." Searching for such a project on Netflix won't yield any results, and the investigation into the entrepreneur remains ongoing.