Diddy Suits Up As Batman For Halloween After Warner Bros. 'Bans' His Joker Look

Every year, countless people dress up as Batman for Halloween, but it's safe to say they don't go the extra mile like Diddy did this year, releasing a full short film of him fighting against mediocrity. For context, Diddy went as Heath Ledger's Joker last year for Halloween in fairly impressive makeup. It was so good that according to TMZ, the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Michael J. Ferguson from "Power" didn't recognize him. In fact, Diddy stated on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Warner Bros. sent him a cease-and-desist letter telling him not to dress up as Joker again because it allegedly infringed on their trademark. And now, the world can see how Diddy has responded.

This year, Diddy went as Christian Bale's Batman, complete with the Tumbler from those movies and a secret lair with flashing lights to emulate the aesthetic from "The Dark Knight." But Diddy takes it a step further, breaking into the office of someone who seems to be a Warner Bros. executive. Diddy forces the exec to say "The strike is over" before ... blowing up his office? The video then ends with a Gothan Times newspaper featuring the headline, "The Darkest Knight Ends the Strike."

At this point, it's probably worth mentioning the SAG-AFTRA strike is not over, and the union is still in negotiations with the AMPTP to reach a fair deal. Diddy seems to support the strike's efforts while simultaneously going against one of the union's wishes.