Rapper 50 Cent Is Adapting An Unlikely DC Comic

Rapper 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson) isn't just known for his success as a musician and composer; he's also a seasoned actor and producer. In addition to his numerous music videos, 50 Cent's acting credits include playing Kanan on the Starz crime drama "Power" and its subsequent spin-offs "Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and "Power Book IV: Force" (he also served as an executive producer on all four series), and the ABC legal drama "For Life."

The multi-faceted performer has also appeared in the films "Spy," "Den of Thieves," and "Escape Plan." In October 2021, Deadline reported 50 Cent had joined the cast of "The Expendables 4," starring opposite Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. According to Deadline, he's also returning for "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera," which will begin shooting in late spring.

Even though 50 Cent has several high-profile projects already in the works, he's also busy adapting an unlikely DC comic into a live-action film.