Air: Ben Affleck Praises Matt Damon And Jason Bateman's Performances

Ben Affleck returns to the director's chair with "Air," depicting Nike's historical and industry-changing partnership with Michael Jordan. The filmmaker already called it the best experience of his life, and how could it not be when he's directing such an impressive cast of actors? Affleck appeared on Jason Bateman's "Smartless" podcast in April 2023, gushing about how he and Matt Damon bounced off one another.

"Jason and Matt are such pros that it was like a dance to watch these two guys together," Affleck said. "They've done so much and so well so that as soon as you start to feel the dolly is late, all of a sudden, Jason's looking in his pocket for something that might be behind him. And Matt looks back, all of a sudden, he makes maybe a little more mournful choice on that line delivery because it's going to give him an extra half step to the turn to where he knows the steady cam is going to come around."

"It was really amazing to see," Affleck said but admitted that he had to reign them in at a certain point as they began setting up shots for the crew. He had to remind them to focus on the scene and not do the crew's job for them.