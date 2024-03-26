Peter Parker No More: Marvel Rumored To Change Tom Holland's Spider-Man In A Huge Way
A new Marvel Studios rumor promises major changes for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. With the release of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe said goodbye to Peter Parker, as the memory of his existence was wiped away completely. It was a bittersweet ending for the high schooler, as he lost everything he held dear, including Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and his friends. Because the film is so sad, it makes sense that Holland and MJ actress Zendaya prefer to rewatch "Spider-Man: Homecoming" instead. Now, all eyes are on the fourth "Spidey" flick, with insider Alex Perez (via Cosmic Circus) teasing major changes for Spider-Man's next big screen adventure.
When asked what Spider-Man's next steps are, Perez teased that Peter Parker won't really exist in the fourth film. "The idea now moving forward is to give him a sense of independence. In his mind, Peter Parker is no more... but Spider-Man lives on," he said. While this is pretty much what "No Way Home" teases, what Perez says should be taken with a grain of salt as it's still a rumor.
Perez discussed how the fourth film will expand on this idea, showing how Peter only has Spider-Man to keep him going. "And as the title of Spider-Man continues to consume Peter's life little by little, Peter Parker will take a back seat and continue to fade from existence slowly," he added, before comparing the narrative direction to Robert Pattinson's acclaimed "The Batman."
Where could Spider-Man 4 go?
While Alex Perez's comments are still rumors, the insider has a notable track record of getting things right. On the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, which frequently discusses leaks and rumors, the moderators have awarded Perez an accuracy rate of 86.09%. But even without the rumor, it was almost expected that the untitled "Spider-Man 4" would go in this direction. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wraps up with Peter Parker (Holland) meeting Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) after Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) memory-wiping spell is cast... only for them not to recognize him.
Rumors say that Sony and Marvel are fighting over the direction of "Spider-Man 4," and it will be interesting to see what happens to Peter in the next installment. Based on Perez's remarks, it seems like the fourth flick will focus a lot on Spider-Man becoming a New York City staple, with Peter more interested in his alter-ego than himself. And now that he doesn't have Stark tech, we should hopefully get a more scrappy Spidey. "Euphoria" fans might not be happy with reports that Zendays will be filming "Spider-Man 4" soon, which means MJ may find out about her previous relationship with Peter. With Zendaya supposedly back, it's likely that only MJ will find out about the webhead's alter-ego. Or maybe Marvel and Sony will decide to keep things as sad as possible and leave Peter down in the dumps.