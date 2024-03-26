Peter Parker No More: Marvel Rumored To Change Tom Holland's Spider-Man In A Huge Way

A new Marvel Studios rumor promises major changes for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. With the release of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe said goodbye to Peter Parker, as the memory of his existence was wiped away completely. It was a bittersweet ending for the high schooler, as he lost everything he held dear, including Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and his friends. Because the film is so sad, it makes sense that Holland and MJ actress Zendaya prefer to rewatch "Spider-Man: Homecoming" instead. Now, all eyes are on the fourth "Spidey" flick, with insider Alex Perez (via Cosmic Circus) teasing major changes for Spider-Man's next big screen adventure.

When asked what Spider-Man's next steps are, Perez teased that Peter Parker won't really exist in the fourth film. "The idea now moving forward is to give him a sense of independence. In his mind, Peter Parker is no more... but Spider-Man lives on," he said. While this is pretty much what "No Way Home" teases, what Perez says should be taken with a grain of salt as it's still a rumor.

Perez discussed how the fourth film will expand on this idea, showing how Peter only has Spider-Man to keep him going. "And as the title of Spider-Man continues to consume Peter's life little by little, Peter Parker will take a back seat and continue to fade from existence slowly," he added, before comparing the narrative direction to Robert Pattinson's acclaimed "The Batman."