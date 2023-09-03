Spider-Man: Marvel May Have Already Spoiled Zendaya's MCU Return

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" had the unexpected ending of everyone forgetting who Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is, including his love interest MJ (Zendaya). Rather than reintroducing himself to her at the end, he walks away, knowing she's safer away from Spider-Man. It would seem to be the end of the character's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but based on the mythology presented in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," she could come back sooner than expected.

"Across the Spider-Verse" establishes the idea of "canon events," with Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) explaining, "There's moments in our stories that are the same for all of us. Some good, some bad." For Spider-Man, these include losing an uncle or another loved one and having a police captain close to Spider-Man dying. These events must occur, or the fabric of reality could be destroyed. But one canon event is that Peter and MJ will fall in love and get married. Looking at the MCU Spider-Man films, this implies that MJ isn't done with Peter Parker just yet.

Characters in "Across the Spider-Verse" are aware of the existence of the MCU, a.k.a. Earth-199999. Miguel references the events of "No Way Home" in "Across the Spider-Verse," so it would make sense for the MCU to abide by the same rules presented in the animated film. To abide by canon, it would seem as though Zendaya's return to the MCU is a matter of "when," not "if."