Why Jon Stewart Called Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary An 'A**hole' On The Daily Show

Jon Stewart has returned to host "The Daily Show" with a catch: He's only hosting the comedy news series on Monday nights. However, the comedian is making the most of his limited appearances. On the March 25 episode, Stewart drew attention to former President Donald Trump's continuing legal issues, including his New York fraud case. It wasn't just Trump who earned Stewart's ire on that installment of "The Daily Show," as he also played clips from various media personalities calling Trump's crime "victimless" — including "Shark Tank" host Kevin O'Leary.

In the video, O'Leary commented on the ruling, saying, "That didn't go over very well with the investment community because we're all asking each other, 'Who's next?'" Suffice it to say, Stewart doesn't really feel bad about any investors who artificially inflate their net worth to secure bigger loans. While several different figures were in the media package, Stewart railed against O'Leary, in particular, declaring, "I am surprised to hear this from Kevin O'Leary, the guy who's such an a**hole that even the other people on 'Shark Tank' think he's an a**hole."

O'Leary has earned a reputation for being somewhat ... cantankerous. In a heated "Shark Tank" moment that pushed the sharks too far, Mark Cuban referred to O'Leary as an "idiot" after an argument over honesty with budding entrepreneurs. Additionally, while on the "Impaulsive" podcast, O'Leary relayed a story of being called an "a**hole" at a urinal.