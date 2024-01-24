Jon Stewart Is Returning To Host The Daily Show, But There's A Catch

Jon Stewart is returning to host "The Daily Show" — kind of.

Back in 2015, ahead of the highly chaotic 2016 presidential election, Jon Stewart retired from "The Daily Show," handing over the reins to comedian Trevor Noah. Headlines were made in 2022 when Noah stepped down from the gig, leaving no host in place for the iconic Comedy Central late-night staple. Since then, a variety of guests hosts and "Daily Show" correspondents have stepped in, filling in Noah and Stewart's tall shoes as execs scrambled to fill the spot permanently. Now, Paramount Global Network has confirmed that the search is sort of over, with Stewart ready to step back into the host's chair... with a catch.

Stewart will be "The Daily Show" host for Monday nights as the 2024 presidential election cycle heats up. His first day back in the seat is February 12 2024. Variety says that Stewart's "oversight" role could extend to 2025. With Stewart only taking the Monday gig, various other "Daily Show" correspondents will lead the program from Tuesday to Thursday nights.

This story is developing...