Timothee Chalamet's Exclusive Warner Bros Deal Is A Game-Changer For One Key Reason

Timothée Chalamet has signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. — here's what it means. The last few years have been nothing short of incredible for Chalamet, who has become a bonafide movie star. Thanks to films like "Call Me by Your Name" and "Lady Bird," Chalamet cemented his status as an indie darling. Now, he's a box office draw, bringing projects like "Wonka" and "Dune: Part Two" to box office receipts north of $570 million. What do his biggest box office successes have in common? They're Warner Bros. films. With two back-to-back hits, the 28-year-old actor has signed a first-look, multi-year feature film deal with the studio.

In a press release, Chalamet praised Warner Bros. execs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy for their creativity and insight. "These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I'm so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let's go!" Chalamet said.

It's a win-win deal for both Warner Bros. and Chalamet, as the duo were able to create both studio and career-defining films together in the past. It's unclear what films will be greenlit under this new deal, but Chalamet has already teased a twisted story for a "Wonka" sequel. While a second "Wonka" hasn't been announced, it's fair to say that both Chalamet and Warner Bros. are seeing green after the Paul King-directed pic ran its way to $632 million worldwide.

With this creative partnership, it's fair to say that Chalamet will exclusively be working with the studio for the next few years, likely developing both franchise and original fare for the company. And while it remains to be seen when director Denis Villeneuve decides to make "Dune: Messiah," the studio and actor are likely enthusiastic about continuing Paul Atreides' story.