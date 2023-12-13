Timothée Chalamet Teases A 'Twisted' Story He Wants To Explore In A Wonka Sequel
Timothée Chalamet has already warmed the gooey center where audiences' hearts should be with his new film, "Wonka." There's no confirmation he'll return for seconds just yet, but the star already has plans for his world-famous chocolatier and where Willy could go next. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked if he'd go another round as Wonka, Chalamet assured that he would "if there was a story to be told, and evidently there is."
That story is, of course, Roald Dahl's original tale of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which takes place after the events of "Wonka." There, Willy has become world famous, but he's also somewhat of a recluse with no qualms about children falling into chocolate rivers or turning into blueberries big enough to enter county fairs. It's the nougat-filled gap between those two points that Chalamet is already thinking about.
"Something twisted happens. I don't know how we started like this and end there — I don't know what the story is," he said. No one does. There is no way to know which direction Wonka is going, but should King and Chalamet reunite for a second round, it may look to another classic story to use as an unconventional template — one with less confectionary and more cloaks and lightsabers.
Could a future Wonka sequel switch to Revenge of the Sith mode
As hard as it may be to conceive, there's certainly something that happens that turns the incredibly charming Wonka we meet in Paul King's prequel film to the slightly bitter but brilliantly kooky chocolatier we know, love, and are kind of afraid of. If he got the callback, venturing down that path would be all-new territory for the "Paddington" director. Not only would he be filling in gaps that not even Roald Dahl revealed, but it would also mark a tonal switch for King, who typically keeps his characters calm and polite to ensure the world will be right. Should he dare to take on another chapter of Wonka's world, this could be like Anakin Skywalker becoming Darth Vader, but with a higher sugar intake.
To imagine revisiting Chalamet's lovable hero, who hasn't even opened the gates to his factory yet, eventually shutting himself off from the world he's so keen to feed, is almost unthinkable. Nevertheless, it would undoubtedly make for a compelling watch, particularly with King involved and, hopefully, Chalamet getting the returning support of Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa (even if he hated it). Of course, just like any good chocolate, we'll have to wait and let this installment settle and see if the studio powers that be decide if "Wonka" is worth another bite in the future.