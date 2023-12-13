Timothée Chalamet Teases A 'Twisted' Story He Wants To Explore In A Wonka Sequel

Timothée Chalamet has already warmed the gooey center where audiences' hearts should be with his new film, "Wonka." There's no confirmation he'll return for seconds just yet, but the star already has plans for his world-famous chocolatier and where Willy could go next. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked if he'd go another round as Wonka, Chalamet assured that he would "if there was a story to be told, and evidently there is."

That story is, of course, Roald Dahl's original tale of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which takes place after the events of "Wonka." There, Willy has become world famous, but he's also somewhat of a recluse with no qualms about children falling into chocolate rivers or turning into blueberries big enough to enter county fairs. It's the nougat-filled gap between those two points that Chalamet is already thinking about.

"Something twisted happens. I don't know how we started like this and end there — I don't know what the story is," he said. No one does. There is no way to know which direction Wonka is going, but should King and Chalamet reunite for a second round, it may look to another classic story to use as an unconventional template — one with less confectionary and more cloaks and lightsabers.