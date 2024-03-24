How The CW Almost Brought Back Smallville's Lex Luthor

The long-running CW favorite "Smallville" isn't a traditional superhero adaptation. The DC series focuses on the youth of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) before he properly becomes Superman, helping out around the titular town and encountering numerous major DC Comics characters along the way. These include the Man of Steel's comic book arch-enemy, Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), who engages in all kinds of villainy throughout most of the program's 10 seasons. As it turns out, his story almost continued on the small screen years after "Smallville" concluded, thanks to a major CW DC event.

Marc Guggenheim — one of the minds behind much of The CW's sprawling DC franchise, the Arrowverse — revealed on Substack that he hoped to score Rosenbaum's Luthor for the entertaining yet confusing "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event. "I was eager to get Michael's Lex into the story if I could, so my brain started working on options that could be fit into the episodes that we were still shooting," he revealed, recalling that he tried to make a meeting between Rosenbaum and Jon Cryer's respective versions of Luthor happen. Unfortunately, no such scene or any other with Rosenbaum came to fruition.

Seeing as the "Crisis" event was a love letter to The CW's DC history and other adaptations, Rosenbaum's Luthor would've been a perfect fit for it. Though he didn't make it in, at least his biggest "Smallville" adversary did.