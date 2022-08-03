She-Hulk Talent Speaks Up In Support Of VFX Artists
The upcoming Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has a fairly large amount of pre-show buzz attached to it. Unfortunately, a lot of that buzz has surrounded the show's use of CGI, which a number of Marvel fans have found to be lacking.
As we have previously reported, fan reactions on Twitter to the show's first trailer earlier in the summer were brutally honest, long, and loud. In fact, series director Kat Coiro even addressed She-Hulk's divisive appearance, defending the crew from the initial wave of criticism. However, the production team evidently took some of these complaints to heart as Disney fixed that glaring "She-Hulk" problem real quick.
Of course, this particular controversy is only one of a number of issues regarding the way Marvel Studios allegedly treats its staff charged with visual effects (VFX) work. In July, former VFX creators like Dhruv Govil began speaking out on Twitter about how stressful backstage conditions apparently are. That same month, Vulture published a story centered on a VFX artist who complained about the overwhelming amount of work that Marvel Studios requires of VFX houses.
Now it's the actors' turn to respond to the slings and arrows directed toward the show's VFX team. Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters in the show, recently spoke out about the way the series' visual effects team have been treated in the run-up to the release of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," and her comments show that she definitely cares about how her fellow crew members are doing behind the scenes.
Tatiana Maslany stands up for the show's VFX team
According to Variety, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" actress Tatiana Maslany stood up in favor of the show's VFX crew during a Television Critics Association panel held on August 3.
"I feel incredibly like deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to them," she stated. Maslany also dismissed claims that the show's CGI looks artificial and wooden. Although some social media users likened her character's appearance in the first "She-Hulk" trailer to a video game, Maslany believes that is patently untrue. "I watch it and it doesn't look like a cutscene from a video game," Maslany said. "I can see the character's thoughts. I feel very in awe of what they do."
The show's head writer, Jessica Gao, said that she has sympathy for the crew's struggles, acknowledging the team's heavy workloads. Gao said, "I think everybody on this panel stands in solidarity with all workers and is very pro-good working conditions." Additionally, director Kat Coiro once again threw in her own solidarity with the VFX crew. "If they're feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them," she added.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will arrive on Disney+ on August 18.