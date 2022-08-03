She-Hulk Talent Speaks Up In Support Of VFX Artists

The upcoming Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has a fairly large amount of pre-show buzz attached to it. Unfortunately, a lot of that buzz has surrounded the show's use of CGI, which a number of Marvel fans have found to be lacking.

As we have previously reported, fan reactions on Twitter to the show's first trailer earlier in the summer were brutally honest, long, and loud. In fact, series director Kat Coiro even addressed She-Hulk's divisive appearance, defending the crew from the initial wave of criticism. However, the production team evidently took some of these complaints to heart as Disney fixed that glaring "She-Hulk" problem real quick.

Of course, this particular controversy is only one of a number of issues regarding the way Marvel Studios allegedly treats its staff charged with visual effects (VFX) work. In July, former VFX creators like Dhruv Govil began speaking out on Twitter about how stressful backstage conditions apparently are. That same month, Vulture published a story centered on a VFX artist who complained about the overwhelming amount of work that Marvel Studios requires of VFX houses.

Now it's the actors' turn to respond to the slings and arrows directed toward the show's VFX team. Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters in the show, recently spoke out about the way the series' visual effects team have been treated in the run-up to the release of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," and her comments show that she definitely cares about how her fellow crew members are doing behind the scenes.