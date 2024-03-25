Is That Really Jalen Brunson's Wife In The AT&T Commercial With Sabrina Ionescu?
A lot of commercials have become family affairs. Derek Jeter starred in a Grand Wagoneer commercial with his real-life wife, Hannah Jeter. Plus, Jeremy Renner acted alongside his real daughter, Ava Renner, in a Silk commercial. Now, the trend continues with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sporting a nifty jacket covered in smartphones for an ad for AT&T. He initially shows it off to a woman in his kitchen, and that's his actual wife, Ali Marks.
The rest of the commercial sees Brunson out and about on the town, able to stay up-to-date with every March Madness update thanks to AT&T, even if he's catching up with fellow basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty. There's a great deal of respect between the two, as during an interview with All Knicks, Brunson had this to say about Ionescu: "She's practically brought New York City basketball back on the map, that was what she's been able to do. To be able to share the limelight with her. I mean, it's an honor."
Of course, the main woman in Brunson's life is Marks, who cheekily jokes about the teched-out jacket. Brunson takes this in good faith, and while the basketball player has plenty of support on the court, his wife has been his ride-or-die for quite some time now.
Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks have been together since high school
It makes sense for Ali Marks to join Jalen Brunson in the Sabrina Ionescu AT&T commercial. The pair have been together since high school, with fans being able to track their relationship trajectory over the course of many years on social media. In 2016, Brunson uploaded a picture to Instagram of the younger couple from 2013, dressed for what looks like a Halloween party. Another Instagram post from Brunson is dated from 2015 with the duo dressed to the nines along with the caption: "Went to prom with the best date anyone could ask for."
After high school, Brunson played Division I basketball for Villanova as many March Madness fans undoubtedly remember. However, Marks attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, ultimately getting a degree in kinesiology and exercise science. She later received her doctorate from Northwestern University and now works as a physical therapist in New York, nice and close to where the Knicks play. The two may have gone long distance for a while, but on July 29, 2023, they finally got married. Around the time of the nuptials, Brunson said this about Marks to People: "She's always been by my side and I'm lucky to have her."
Brunson is one of many basketball stars appearing in ads lately, joining the ranks of Peyton Watson and Nikola Jokić, who appeared in a Hotels.com commercial together. Brunson had a co-star for the Sabrina Ionescu commercial he could really depend on, creating one more chapter of what looks like a beautiful love story.