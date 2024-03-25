Is That Really Jalen Brunson's Wife In The AT&T Commercial With Sabrina Ionescu?

A lot of commercials have become family affairs. Derek Jeter starred in a Grand Wagoneer commercial with his real-life wife, Hannah Jeter. Plus, Jeremy Renner acted alongside his real daughter, Ava Renner, in a Silk commercial. Now, the trend continues with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson sporting a nifty jacket covered in smartphones for an ad for AT&T. He initially shows it off to a woman in his kitchen, and that's his actual wife, Ali Marks.

The rest of the commercial sees Brunson out and about on the town, able to stay up-to-date with every March Madness update thanks to AT&T, even if he's catching up with fellow basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty. There's a great deal of respect between the two, as during an interview with All Knicks, Brunson had this to say about Ionescu: "She's practically brought New York City basketball back on the map, that was what she's been able to do. To be able to share the limelight with her. I mean, it's an honor."

Of course, the main woman in Brunson's life is Marks, who cheekily jokes about the teched-out jacket. Brunson takes this in good faith, and while the basketball player has plenty of support on the court, his wife has been his ride-or-die for quite some time now.